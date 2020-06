PETALING JAYA: Police work is never done, and neither is providing healthcare. Day and night, whether at the frontline or the backroom, the pressure is on policemen to keep us safe, and on doctors and nurses to save lives.

For them, even with the significant relaxation in restrictions under the recently enforced recovery movement control order (RMCO), there is little or no respite.

There is little chance of spending more time with the family, much less taking that long-awaited holiday.

But these heroes of the Covid-19 war will take their responsibilities in their stride.

“This is the life of a policeman, with or without the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO,” Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal told theSun yesterday.

He pointed out that with the relaxation of the rules, criminal activities are bound to increase.

“So while we continue to monitor everyone to ensure that the compliance level remains high, we also have to continue with our crime-busting duties.”

“We must ensure that criminals know we are on top of our game,” he said, adding that his district would be launching several initiatives soon in anticipation of a spike in crime.

Nik Ezanee said being away from his family, during or after the MCO, is part of his job and sacrifice as a police officer, and he believes this sentiment is shared by his comrades-in-arms.

The 42-year-old father of one added that they are duty-bound to live up to the “guardian angel” moniker given by the public.

Nik Ezanee said working long hours has become part and parcel of life for him and his colleagues.

As a result, the needs of their own families have been relegated to second place.

“The priority should also be to serve the people,” he added.

For healthcare workers, there is the added risk of being infected with Covid-19.

A 33-year-old medical doctor at a public hospital in Kuantan, who gave her name only as Dr Farah, pointed out that the work to contain Covid-19 continues despite the huge advances Malaysia has made in curtailing its spread.

“We have no choice but to deal directly with this invisible enemy,” she said.

As a result, their personal activities continue to be curbed.

“For instance, we have to avoid crowded places to ensure we don’t carry the virus and spread it around,” she added.

Vani, a nurse at a public clinic in Selangor, said there is no respite from work despite the fact that restrictions have been eased.

“I still have to clock in at seven every morning.”

It is her responsibility to ensure that there are enough personal protection equipment suits to go around, so she has to be the first at the clinic every day.

“Even now, we still have to keep the supply going. We must make sure the suits and gear are in perfect condition and there is enough for all of us to safely conduct screening on patients,” she said.

In addition, Vani also has a personal responsibility to see to at home.

“I have a special-needs child who demands extra attention, so it can get difficult, whether or not there is a pandemic going on.”

But she counts her blessings, knowing that her husband is supportive and her mother-in-law is always there to keep an eye on her children.

“Even now, we still have to check everyone who comes to the clinic,” she said.

“Being at the frontline, and by extension the last line of defence, healthcare workers have to ensure that we are equally well protected.”

For these selfless frontliners, the appreciation shown by Malaysians is reward enough.

As Nik Ezanee said, the outpouring of support on social media showed that Malaysians know and care about what they are doing, and it makes their job a lot more satisfying.

