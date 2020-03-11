No snap polls, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today ruled out the possibility of holding snap polls, stressing that his Perikatan Nasional government would serve the people until the next general election.

“If you want to have a snap election, I don’t want that. This is not the right time ... we are here to serve,” he told a press conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra, here today.

Muhyiddin said the new government was for the people and it would work for the people.

“People are hoping that this government will deliver, and we promise that we will deliver,” he added.

It was reported that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs have alleged that Muhyiddin did not enough support to be appointed as prime minister and they were planning to table a motion of no-confidence against him when Dewan Rakyat resumes its sitting on May 18.

Commenting on the matter, Muhyiddin said: “Of course (I have the majority support). If not, I wouldn’t be here.” - Bernama