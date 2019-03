KUALA TERENGGANU: Three shipping companies in Pulau Kambing, here, were each fined RM2,500 by the Kuala Terengganu magistrate’s court today after pleading guilty to failing to present contribution documents of about 50 workers to the Malaysian Social Security Organisation (Socso), two years ago.

The indictment was made under Section 110 (2) of the Employees Social Security Act 1969, which allocated a maximum fine of RM10,000, or a prison term of two years, or both, if found guilty.

Previously, the three companies were accused of failing to do so after ignoring three warning letters from Socso to submit the documents concerned dated from Feb 15, 2017 to May 28, 2017.

The warnings were given to the three companies, namely MSET Holdings Sdn Bhd, MSET Shipbuilding Corporation Sdn Bhd, and MSET Offshore Corporation Sdn Bhd after an inspection which was carried out at 10am on Feb 7, 2017.

The inspection was carried out after a complaint was made that the three shipping companies had failed to submit their employees’ contributions.

Socso then issued summonses to the three companies on Oct 7, 2018 but the documents were still not submitted.

Magistrate Noradila Ab Latif then ordered the three companies to pay the fines or a four-month jail if they failed to pay the fines.

The representatives of the company then paid the total fines of RM7,500.

The case was handled by the Terengganu Sosco Prosecuting Officer, Karimah Mat Amin and Safarul Faizam Salleh while the three companies were represented by lawyer Maizatul Akmar Nik Mustafa. — Bernama