No solidarity rally held after arrest of Parit Raja protesters - Police

BATU PAHAT: Police have denied that a solidarity rally was held in support of a group arrested for rioting, lighting flares and raising an offensive banner in Parit Raja here, recently.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said based on police checks, the rally, as alleged by Twitter user Zack Rockstar, never took place.

“It was determined that the viral video was believed to have been recorded on May 13 between 5pm and 7pm before those suspected of being involved in the Parit Raja incident were arrested,” he said in a statement here, today.

Ismail also advised the public not to make any speculations as it could jeopardise public harmony as investigations are ongoing.

Twenty people have been arrested by the police so far, for suspected involvement in the rioting in Parit Raja, which went viral on social media on Thursday.

The suspects, who are local residents aged between 16 and 28, had allegedly put up a banner printed with the words “Kerajaan Gagal” while setting off flares and firecrackers. -Bernama