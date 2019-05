PUTRAJAYA: The government has yet to decide on the fate of the ailing Malaysia Airlines as there is still no feasible solution in sight to turn it around, according to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed.

The Prime Minister said the losses and management of the national carrier were “so terrible” that it is difficult to turn it around.

“Everyone tells me we should do it this way or that way. Nobody has come up with a proper solution that can actually succeed,“ he told a press conference in conjunction with the first anniversary of the Pakatan Harapan government, here today.

Dr Mahathir said the previous government had pumped in RM6 billion, while the airline had laid off 6,000 employees and cut down its routes.

He added that currently the airline industry was very competitive and many airlines had been sold off.

“It is hard to compete with the emergence of the low-cost carriers and also Arab airlines which provide luxury facilities and all kinds of perks.

“I do not know how they make money, but people cannot challenge them. It is a very difficult business now,“ he said. - Bernama