SEREMBAN: No one will be spared the rod if they commit a crime, Negri Sembilan Police chief DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop warned today.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent here, he said there would be no compromise, even for any member of the police force caught breaking the law, especially when it came to involvement in drug-related activities.

“Strict action will be taken and there will be no compromise for anyone arrested for committing such offences. Continuous monitoring through the Discipline and Drug Control System (SKDD) by their respective supervisors is essential for effective prevention to avoid any negative perception of the people against the police,“ he added.

Mohamad said that in the first six months of 2019, fifteen police officers and personnel were detained for drug-related activities.

In the corresponding period last year, eight police officers and personnel were detained for such offences, he said.

Mohamad also reminded police officers and personnel and civil servants not to engage in immoral activities such as drug abuse, corruption and other cases that could tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Meanwhile, he said, 4,117 people were arrested in the first six months of this year for drug-related activities in Negri Sembilan.

He said that of the total number, 397 were drug traffickers, 1,062 were in possession of drugs and 2,658 tested positive for drugs.

During the same period, the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) seized a total of RM3 million worth of assets of drug traffickers such as houses, vehicles, cash, money in bank accounts, and jewellery, compared to RM1.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

“This shows a significant increase of 62%. With this seizure, JSJN can cripple the financial and economic resources of the drug traffickers,“ he added.

At the assembly, seventeen police officers and personnel and members of the public received certificates of appreciation from the Negri Sembilan Police chief. - Bernama