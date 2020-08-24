No special Petronas quota for students from oil producing states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) is opened to all Malaysians who want to pursue tertiary education, including those from non-oil-producing states.

It is a competitive programme and there is no special quota for students from oil producing states such as Sabah and Sarawak, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Arthur Joseph Kurup told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“The PESP is offered to eligible students based on merit,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Awang Husaini Sahari (PH-Putatan).

He said that Petronas received 10,000 applications this year for the 400 spots available.

Kurup said the educational infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak was far behind those of the other states and that could affect the quality of education and sponsorship opportunities for students.

He said that since its inception in 1975, the PESP has helped more than 36,000 students to pursue tertiary education, and it has cost Petronas over RM3 billion so far.

“Since 2010, a total of 3,426 students have received the sponsorship amounting to RM874 million,” he said.

He said 17% (575 students) were from Sabah and Sarawak, and they have received more than RM100 million under the PESP.

Of the 245 students from Sabah who have had their educational pursuits sponsored by Petronas, 163 studied at local universities and 82 were sent abroad.

A total of 234 recipients from Sarawak studied locally and another 96 went abroad.

Kurup added that Petronas has been providing other types of assistance such as infrastructure for educational development to narrow the gap between the two states and the peninsula.