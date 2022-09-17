No special treatment for any detainees, including police: Arjunaidi

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police have strongly denied allegations that went viral on Telegram app yesterday stating that detained police officers were accorded special treatment.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed stressed that there was no instruction or permission for special treatment to be given to any detainees as alleged.

He added the police always conducted periodic inspections to ensure compliance on the matter.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) never accorded any special treatment to any detainees in lock-up and will not compromise on the misconduct of any party, including its officers or personnel,“ he said in a statement.

Based on the investigation conducted, the viral photograph was taken by a policeman from an angle showing a fan being aimed towards the officer in custody.

However, he explained that the fan was for the use of the police officers on duty at the adjourning room next to the cell.

“Following that, a 28-year-old policeman with the rank of lance corporal was detained to assist investigations under Section 8 of Official Secrets Act 1972; Section 203A of the Penal Code; Section 14 of Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. - Bernama