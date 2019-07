KUALA LUMPUR: There was no project to show for the RM4 billion loan that SRC International Sdn Bhd borrowed from Retirement Fund (Incorporated) or KWAP, according to the 45th witness in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial today.

KWAP ex-chairman Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah, 67, who is also a former Finance Ministry secretary-general said unlike other projects which the former prime minister pushed to be expedited, there was no pressure for project urgency in respect of the RM4 billion loan.

He said this on the 36th day of the trial during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim.

When shown the document related to SRC’s loan application to KWAP, Wan Abdul Aziz said it was addressed to Najib and not to KWAP chief executive officer Datuk Azian Mohd Noh.

On whether during his meeting with Najib, that the latter had touched on SRC’s plans and future, the witness said he was only told that the company needed the funds urgently.

To a question from the judge on whether the accused had talked to him about other matters related to SRC besides facilitating disbursement of the loan ahead of the issuance of a government guarantee letter, the witness replied, Najib did not.

DPP: Tan Sri (Najib’s counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah) had referred to two projects which everyone knows about, firstly, the accommodation project in LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition). There was pressure for the project to be expedited, even though the paperwork was done later, does the project now exist or not? Can it be seen in Langkawi?

Witness: Yes it can be seen in Langkawi.

DPP: And the North-South UEM Expressway ... can it be used now?

Witness: Yes, it can.

DPP: In regard to SRC, is there anything to show for the funds that were dispensed to it?

Witness: None.

Earlier during cross-examination by Muhammad Shafee, the witness was referred to two projects, the LIMA accommodation project and North-South expressway as examples where the government had gone ahead with the implementation prior to completion of the documentation and paperwork.

Counsel pointed out that the projects were implemented before Najib’s tenure as prime minister.

Muhammad Shafee: It was not wrong or inappropriate. Do you agree that there was no wrongdoing because sometimes it needs to be done?

Witness: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee: This was also the idea behind why the prime minister moved so hard, he pushed it and the paperwork follows?

Witness: Yes.

Najib, 66, is facing three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three charges of money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

Hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali. — Bernama