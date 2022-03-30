No stagflation, says economist

PETALING JAYA: The rising prices of essential goods indicate the aftermath of inflation, causing fear among those looking forward to the holy month of Ramadan in April.

However, AmBank Group chief economist and Economic Action Council secretary Dr Anthony Dass said firmly that Malaysia would not face stagflation, but inflation may occur over the festive season driven by seasonal spending.

Stagflation is an economic condition caused by a combination of slow economic growth, high unemployment, and rising prices.

He said the government should concentrate on fiscal policies, which include its taxing, expenditure, and borrowing policies in order to prevent or overcome inflation.

Moving the country’s resources from unproductive to productive industries would be a long-term solution to inflation, besides addressing corrupt and inefficient administration, which undermines the efficacy of many anti-inflationary policies.

“It is unlikely for Malaysia to fall into a ‘stagflation’ environment. For a start, our headline inflation is within the tolerance level and (we) expect the full-year average to be 2.8%-3.0%.

“But if one is focusing on inflation, an upward trend is expected during this coming festive period, driven by seasonal spending. However, the price increase could be limited for some of the essential items given the price caps. On that note, the overall upwards pressure on headline inflation is unlikely to exhibit a ‘runaway’ inflation,” Anthony said.

He said when a country is exposed to inflation, the government may raise both direct and indirect taxes to wipe out excess aggregate spending. Once a tax on income and or wealth is imposed, disposable income gets reduced. This, he said, will greatly reduce private aggregate spending.

“Firstly, technological improvement may also lead to higher output. Secondly, by controlling wages and other allowances, inflation of the cost-push variety can be checked. Thirdly, price control cum rationing of essential commodities may also be recommended as short-run measures.

“In addition, a corrupt and inefficient administration often blunts the efficacy of various anti-inflationary measures. The activities of black marketers, speculators, hoarders are to be dealt with severely, since their activities basically provoke inflation,” he stressed.

Sunway University Economic Professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the Ukraine-Russia conflict has caused major disruptions to the global supply chain, resulting in market dislocations in the food and energy sectors that would contribute to inflation.

He said changes in the supply chain, greater input costs, and labour shortages are the external factors driving increasing food prices, notably for chicken, fish, and wheat.

“The Ukraine-Russia war has compounded the global inflation problem by cutting supplies from Russia, especially oil and gas as well as agricultural crops such as wheat. Food items, such as vegetables, chicken and fish, particularly, have seen a spike in prices by 10% to 20%.

“As a result, we are experiencing major supply disruptions and market dislocations in the energy and food sectors in Malaysia and other countries.

“Besides the war, the price went up due to supply chain reconfiguration by major producers to take into consideration the potential geopolitical risk arising from US and China as the changes in the supply chain are also contributing to the rise in prices,” he said.