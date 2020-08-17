No state approval given for medical tourists, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: No approval has been given for the entry of medical tourists from Indonesia into Penang, the state government announced today.

Rather, the state was not informed by the company involved on the arrival of such tourists after an outcry broke out on social media.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the three patients recently came in under the sanction of the Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council and the immigration authority.

“Nonetheless, the three patients abided by the regulations imposed by the council and the immigration authorities,“ Chow said in a statement.

The outcry on social media came after Chow had earlier disclosed that there were some medical tourists returning to Penang; but netizens were disappointed as the state has now recorded seven confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in the past week, including one at a private hospital here.

Penang had previously kept the pandemic at bay for a record of 91 consecutive days before two out of the four clusters in Kedah managed to spread into the state.

Chow said the state plans to notify the Health Ministry that Penang will not approve to receive any medical tourists for now.

“I will convene an emergency meeting with all state agencies on this matter today and we will make more decisions with regards to the issue.”

Chow said Penang remained committed towards ensuring the safety and security of the people here is preserved in view of the pandemic.