PUTRAJAYA: The government today denied that there will be an announcement relating to the state of emergency and curfew to be imposed in the country as claimed by a viral message.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said people should not be influenced by fake news as the government was still carrying out actions in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“I will announce a stricter Movement Control Order (MCO) after we have reviewed its effects on people. It is not a curfew, I assure you,” Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister told a news conference here.

Ismail Sabri said the MCO compliance rate has reached 97 per cent today while 1,046 roadblocks were conducted and 240,544 vehicles inspected.

“Based on the number of vehicles inspected, we can see that there were still a lot of vehicles on the road, and I also received reports that there was still traffic congestion in the capital,“ he said.

On the Enhanced MCO (EMCO) implemented since yesterday at Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, he said the compliance rate at both areas are 100 per cent.

He added that the government would announce a more stringent standard operating procedure for MCO in the next two days. — Bernama