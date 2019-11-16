No statistics show that the BMF campaign is reducing the prices of goods

KOTA BHARU: The opposition’s elected representative who claimed that the Buy Muslim First (BMF) campaign had succeeded in reducing the prices of consumer goods, has admitted that he made the claims without referring to any specific data and statistics.

In fact, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, who is the Member of Parliament for Tumpat, also said that his claims were merely based on people’s observation and feedback.

The observation and feedback were gathered mainly from housewives and cooks, as well as consumers’ association, he told Bernama.

Che Abdullah made the claims during the debate at the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Thursday.

Earlier today, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry rubbished the claims that the BMF campaign had reduced the prices of goods.

Its secretary-general Datuk Muez Abd Aziz said such claims were unfounded because the prices of goods were dictated by offers from manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.

“It also depends on the initiatives and sales campaigns conducted by retailers who are competing among themselves to attract the attention of consumers,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday. — Bernama