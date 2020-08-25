No talks between SAPP and BN on Sabah election: Yong

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said there was no negotiation so far between the party and Barisan Nasional (BN) to face the upcoming state election next month.

Yong said there was only an informal meeting between him and Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor recently.

“I had also held an informal meeting with (Datuk) Dr Jeffrey (Kitingan), Sabah STAR president,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp application here, yesterday.

However, the former Sabah chief minister did not elaborate on the meetings.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said talks were being held with several parties in Sabah on the distribution of 73 state seats ahead of the Sabah state election.

This includes Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), SAPP and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

The Sabah state election will be held on Sept 26 following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on July 30.

Earlier today, PCS president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman also reiterated that the party would contest on its own in the coming state election, adding that this is in keeping with the policy of the party not to work with any party in the state election. - Bernama