PETALING JAYA: Not a single sen received by Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) has been channeled to MCA accounts, said party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He further reiterated that all members of the TAR UC board of trustees do not receive any salaries, remuneration or allowance.

“It must be stressed that MCA leaders have never betrayed any trust or committed any wrongdoing in administrating the Board of Trustees of TAR UC,“ he said in a statement today.

He was responding to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who urged MCA to relinquish control over TAR UC before its funding can be restored.

In Budget 2020 tabled last Friday, TAR UC will only receive RM1 million in matching grant from the government.

Wee also questioned if the government budget was decided based on the whims and fancy of Lim, instead of the decision of the entire Cabinet.