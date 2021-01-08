No Thaipusam events in Selangor this year - Ganabatirau

SHAH ALAM: There would be no events to commemorate Thaipusam, which falls on Jan 28, in Selangor this year to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Selangor Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee joint chairman, V. Ganabatirau.

He said all activities and annual celebrations marking the festival and Pongal would be replaced with programmes to help the Indian community in the state by using the funds allocated for the festival this year.

Ganabatirau, who is also state Socioeconomic Development, Community Welfare and Employee Empowerment Committee chairman, also advised Hindu devotees not to join any Thaipusam procession this year.

It would be best if Hindus conduct religious activities, especially prayers on Thaipusam at home, he added.

He said the public, especially Hindu devotees, should avoid gatherings or going to crowded places to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. -Bernama