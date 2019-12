KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was today told that there was no interested third party present to claim a sum of RM10,747,042.77 seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, believed to be linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The matter was announced by MACC deputy public prosecutor, Farah Yasmin Salleh during case management before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin which was also attended by counsel Thevini Nayagam representing Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd as respondent.

“There was no third party present in court today,” he said.

Interested third party should go to court today to give reasons why the asset should not be forfeited by the government.

In this regard, the court fixed Feb 14, 2020 to hear the prosecution’s application to forfeit the right to the asset.

“The parties need to file their arguments in two weeks while the counter argument if necessary should be made in a week,” said Justice Muhammad Jamil.

In another case, Judge Muhammad Jamil allowed the prosecution’s application to gazette notice to interested third party on assets confiscated from Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia (GBG1M), Pahang MCA and AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd which are believed to be linked to 1MDB funds.

Earlier, Farah Yasmin said today, the prosecution’s application hearing for an order to gazette notices to third parties.

“The order was made under Section 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001,” she said.

Counsel Tabian Tahir represented GBG1M while AGA Touch was represented by Fatin Najwa Ahmad Zainul while lawyer Datuk Ben Chan acted for Pahang MCA.

The money seized from Pahang MCA amounted to RM835,258.19 while the sum from GBG1M was RM170,000 while the amount for AGA Touch was not revealed.

The court set Feb 21 for the presence of third parties to give reason why the asset should not be forfeited by the government.

The gazette notice was made under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of AMLATFPUAA 2001.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya in a press conference recently said forfeiture applications had been filed against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million linked to 1MDB.

Latheefa said the action was taken under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) as the commission believed the money was transferred from the bank account of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama