‘No’ to Malacca hotels as quarantine centres: State Govt

MALACCA: The Malacca government will not allow hotels in the state to be used as Covid-19 quarantine centres to ensure the tourism sector, a major contributor to its economy, is not affected.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman, Rahmad Mariman said the state government would be reopening one of two quarantine centres in the state following the federal government’s announcement yesterday to disallow individuals returning from abroad to undergo home quarantine starting this Friday.

He said the two centres were the Public Works Department’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Technology (CREaTE) in Alor Gajah, near here, and Road Transport Department (RTD)’s Training Academy in Tiang Dua, here.

“The quarantine centre at CREaTE can accommodate 400 beds, while the RTD’s Training Academy provides 200 beds. The state government will decide which centre will be reopened.

“We assure that the (payment) rate is low compared to the comfort the quarantine centre offers as well as to the RM150 per night charged on those who undergo quarantine in hotels,” he told reporters after the first session of the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Seri Negeri Complex, here, this morning.

Earlier, to a question from Datuk Tey Kok Kiew (Bandar Hilir-DAP) during the sitting, on the amount of aid provided by the state government to assist the people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Rahmad said RM28.2 million had been channelled through 28 initiatives since March.

In addition, RM12.4 million had been distributed through various aid by the Malacca Islamic Religious Council (MAIM), he said.

“This included RM500,000 for frontliners for their food allowance and purchase of basic necessities in protecting their welfare during the Movement Control Order period,” he said. — Bernama