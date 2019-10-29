‘No’ to Umno men in PAS state governments

KUALA LUMPUR: The inclusion of Umno lawmakers in the Kelantan or Terengganu government has been ruled out — at least for now.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said neither state government would offer any executive council position to Umno despite their alliance.

He said this would not affect the two parties’ ties, nor would they oppose one another in their respective state administrations.

“It’s best that the assemblymen from both parties support the governments in states governed by them. They are not in the opposition even if they are not directly involved in the administration. We agreed that PAS and Umno will work as a team,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

In any case, he said, all the exco positions had already been filled.

At the Terengganu Umno convention last Saturday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that PAS could include Umno lawmakers in the state government.

PAS and Umno signed the national unity pledge on Sept 14. The charter also seeks to boost the opposition front ahead of the 15th general election.

Tuan Ibrahim said Perlis Barisan Nasional had offered an exco position to its representative in the state, but PAS had turned it down and opted to just support the state government.

He added that this did not mean PAS had rejected the idea.