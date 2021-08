IPOH: Analysis conducted by the Department of Chemistry on several exhibits in the case of Tronoh Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong charged with raping his maid did not find any traces of semen and sperm on them, the High Court here was told today.

Director of DNA Forensic Division, Chemistry Department Nor Aidora Saedon said the exhibits included shirts, pants and underwear, as well as part of a mattress.

“I did an acid phosphatase test to identify the presence of semen and I also saw some spots that were marked they (items) were sent to me. The test results showed no traces of semen were found on the clothes.

“The acid phosphatase test is a valid test to detect semen, “ she told Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed during examination-in-chief by Perak prosecution director Azlina Rasdi.

Nor Aidora, who is the 17th witness, said that the semen stain on a mop could not be detected with the test due to several factors, including there was no trace of semen, the mop had been cleaned and there was too little stain and it had degraded due to high temperature and humidity.

On the use of polilight , she said, it was not a ‘confirmatory’ analysis and conducted before the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis.

She said a mixed DNA profile from a non-sperm cell extract consisting of at least two individuals on a cotton bud was detected, but the DNA was weak and inconclusive, hence comparison could not be made with the blood specimens received.

Yong, 51, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian maid at his residence in Meru Desa Park here between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7 2019.

The case was earlier mentioned in the Session’s Court, but on Dec 15 2020, the Federal Court allowed the defence’s application to transfer the case to the High Court for trial.

Yong was first charged in the Session’s Court here on Aug 23, 2019 when he was Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.

The hearing continues tomorrow. — Bernama