No traders found selling chicken above ceiling price during fasting month

BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are satisfied that for the first 10 days of fasting, no traders were found selling whole chicken above the set ceiling price of RM9.40 per kilogramme.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said to ensure that traders continued to comply with the set price, his ministry, together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) and industry players will be alert and monitoring prices at all times.

“Even though there are rumours that the supply of chicken is not enough, KPDN will always monitor and conduct a three-party engagement session with the MAFS, industry players thrice a week to ensure the ceiling price is complied,“ he said during a press conference after a Bubur Lambuk and Rahmah Voucher Distribution at Econsave Yong Peng Supermarket, here, today.

Salahuddin also explained that during the period, no traders were found to have sold above the ceiling price. Instead, some supermarkets including Econsave Supermarket were selling below the set ceiling price. - Bernama