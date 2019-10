BANGI: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today that there is no uncertainty in the transition of power between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and him.

“There are no uncertainties; uncertainty only to you (media).

“All party leaders (Pakatan Harapan) who comprise of the majority said support Tun M (Dr Mahathir) as prime minister, and then Anwar, and we decide the time frame,“ he told the media after officiating “Pembinaan Bangsa Malaysia” seminar organised by Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim) here.

Asked about certain opposition figures and members of Parliament pledging support for Mahathir to complete the full five years as prime minister, Anwar said: “This is irrelevant. All party leaders have said that this is better resolved by the Pakatan Harapan council.”

Asked on PAS’ stand of also supporting Mahathir to serve out the full term, Anwar, who is also the MP for Port Dickson, said this is normal of an opposition party.

“It is normal for the opposition to stir up problems.

“The ruling party decides the leadership. Now we support Tun M so that the economy can be put on a stronger footing,” he said.

Asked on former communications and multimedia minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s application to join PKR, Anwar said the matter is still under discussion.

“We have discussed the status of Salleh Keruak but we always ask the divisions, state; the process is ongoing. Some agreed, and some also gave their views. We listen to all,” he added. — Bernama