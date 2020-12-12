No unusual congestion reported on expressways - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow was generally smooth, with no unusual congestion reported on most of the country’s major highways after inter-state and inter-district travel was allowed beginning Dec 7, except for areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said traffic flow was reported to be smooth for the past two days.

“We expect no unusual congestion at all highways and, from our observations over the past two days, we found the traffic flow to be normal whether heading north, east or south of the peninsula,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

However, he said police were ready to monitor traffic flow at all highways as well as major roads, including federal and state roads across the country.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2 was smooth in both directions as of 2.30 pm today.

However, traffic was slow-moving at several routes, such as from 42.3 km to 41.0 km westbound (Bukit Tinggi-Genting Sempah) due to work to remove vehicles involved in an accident.

“Traffic is slow from the General Operations Force (GOF) in Cheras heading to the city centre and Puchong Perdana to Puchong Intan,” he said.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, when contacted, said traffic flow on the North-South Expressway was also reported to be smooth.

On Dec 5, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that inter-state and inter-district travels would be allowed beginning Monday (Dec 7), except for areas under the EMCO.

He said police would no longer set up roadblocks but would instead tighten checks on standard operating procedures (SOP). -Bernama