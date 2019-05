KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman, Chong Chieng Jen today questioned why there was no tabling on the annual statement of the road maintenance fund account from 2006 until 2017.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman voiced his concerns when debating the motion of thanks for Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s address, at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

He said under the law, the state government was supposed to table the accounts in the DUN every year.

As early as 2012, the Auditor-General had commented about non-compliance on this and despite notes from the Auditor-General, it was not done until this year,“ he said.

Meanwhile, during a media on the sidelines of the sitting, Chong, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, touched on the content of the account.

“It is supposed to be the Federal grant to the state government for the maintenance of the state roads as every year, the Federal government allocates a certain amount to be used for the respective year.

“In 2005, there was additional investment return which is a fixed deposit interest. As you can notice, subsequent to 2005, starting from 2006 onwards, there was no more interest,“ he said, adding that the state government did not fully spend the allocated money.

He said in 2005, there was a balance of RM13 million as the grant awarded was RM106 million and the amount spent was RM93 million and for 2006, the grant was RM209 million and the state agencies only spent RM179 million.

“When the residents of the housing areas in the state appealed to the state government to repair the roads, the most common excuse received was there is no allocation.

“But the total allocation as at 2017, was more than RM625 billion but actually sitting in the bank and worst of all, not earning any interest. Imagine for that huge amount, with the 3% fixed deposit interest, at least we could have received RM18 million a year,“ he added. — Bernama