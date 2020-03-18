No visit allowed to prisons during movement control order

KUALA LUMPUR: The visit by family members of inmates at all prisons in the country has been postponed following the implementation of the movement control order.

The Malaysian Prisons Department , in a statement today, said no visit would be allowed throughout the order period from today until March 31.

The visit included to the Bandar Hilir Prison Museum in Malacca, and programmes and visits by lawyers, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), embassies and non-governmental organisations.

The action is taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the prisons institution, it said. - Bernama