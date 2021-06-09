No walk-ins for AstraZeneca jabs in Kuching, Miri

KUCHING: No walk-ins are allowed for the ongoing AstraZeneca vaccination programme at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here and National Youth Skills Centre in Miri.

Commandant in Chief of the centres Dr Cheong Yaw Liang, in a statement today, said only those with appointments through the MySejahtera application would be allowed to enter the vaccination centres.

Therefore, there was no need for others to come to the centre as they would not be entertained for vaccination, he said.

“I would also like to advise the public to ignore any messages asking for their personal details for vaccination purposes. Vaccination centres do not use such platform to reach out to the public,” he added. — Bernama