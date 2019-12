KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is unable to resume operations of the water treatment plants at Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi until the odour pollution reading in Sungai Semenyih reaches 0 tonne level.

Air Selangor said that as of yesterday’s (Dec 22) 11am reading the pollution level had dropped to one tonne, and it expects it to drop to 0 tonne in the event of heavy rain in the afternoon that is expected to speed up the dilution process and reduce the odour pollution.

“However, based on the monitoring until 6am today, the odour pollution level remained at one tonne and sometimes went up to 2 tonnes, so we are unable to start operations of the two water treatment plants until the odor pollution reaches 0 tonne,” it said

In a statement today, Air Selangor said the delay in the operation of the two water treatment plants was necessary to prevent the unpleasant odour from the treated water in the plants from affecting consumers.

“We have also worked with the National Water Services Commission (Span), Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas), the Department of Environment (DOE) and the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) to address the problem.

“Air Selangor deeply regrets the irresponsible action of those who have polluted the river, making it difficult for everyone, especially the 336,930 account holders in the region,“ the statement said.

In the meantime, Air Selangor said it would provide continuous emergency water supply assistance through tanker lorries, distribution of bottled water, activation of local service centres and 14 public taps, which would operate 24 hours a day at at affected locations in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

“Counters have also been opened in Kuala Lumpur, Gombak and Klang, starting from today, for water purchase by third parties,” it stated.

Members of the public who want to get more information on the current status of the odour pollution can visit Air Selangor’s website at www.airselangor.com or contact Air Selangor at 15300. — Bernama