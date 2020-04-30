No Wesak Day gathering activities this year: MBA

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no Wesak Day gathering activities this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA).

MBA in a statement today said hence, they will instead put out a video recorded by the teachers and students of Malaysian Buddhist Institute about bathing the Buddha statue and chanting scene for Wesak Day this year.

“Members of the public can join this auspicious event online simultaneously at home on Wesak Day,“ said the statement.

Buddhists will be celebrating Wesak Day on May 7, this year to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of Siddharta Gautama Buddha, the founder of the religion.

MBA said Buddhists nationwide are welcomed to watch this event at MBA website, http://www.mbahq.my and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/malaysianbuddhistassociation on Wesak Day.