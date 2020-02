NILAI: The public need not worry about mingling with Covid-19 patients who have recovered as well as those who have tested negative for the virus after being quarantined, a Health Ministry official said yesterday.

Seremban District Health Office coordinating medical officer Dr Nur Adibah Shaharul said individuals who had tested negative twice in a row were free of the virus.

“The public needs to understand that patients who have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative in two consecutive tests are not carrying the virus, there is nothing to worry about,“ she told Bernama when met at the home surveillance centre (HSC) at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) here yesterday.

Earlier, all 107 individuals, comprising Malaysians and their family members who were brought back from Wuhan, China on Feb 4 following the Covid-19 outbreak, were allowed to leave the centre after they completed their quarantine process and found negative for the virus.

The number also includes two patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 and successfully treated at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

Dr Nur Adibah, who also serves as the coordinating officer of the ministry’s team at the HSC said the premises would undergo a clinical cleaning process, particularly in the rooms where the individuals had stayed.

She said this included disinfecting all corridors and fixtures in the building.

The group of 107 people were brought home via a special flight through a humanitarian mission carried out by the Malaysian government on Feb 4.

They were then placed under surveillance at AKEPT for 14 days. - Bernama