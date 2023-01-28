Noh: ‘If you want to suspend me for six years, might as well sack me’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Tan Sri Noh Omar claims he has been sacked from the party with immediate effect.

He claimed that it was done at his own request after his name was listed as one of those suspended for six years as announced by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Supreme Council meeting yesterday.

“This is an historic night for me, in the president’s opening speech (he) announced that several had been fired, suspended... in the announcement suddenly my name was also included as having my membership suspended for six years.

“If you want to suspend me for six years, might as well sack me. I asked to be sacked, so the president said that if I agree to be sacked, so be it,” Noh told reporters at the Menara Datuk Onn lobby here.

Noh, who is also a former Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, also disputed the Supreme Council’s decision to suspend his membership as he is only due to meet the Umno Disciplinary Board as stipulated on Jan 30.

Previously, Noh was reported to have said that he was ready to be called up by the board, adding that he was willing to be sacked if his principal of voicing out for the sake of the party is seen as sabotage.

The content of the notice to face the board stated that he and four other Tanjung Karang Umno Division leaders were linked with several allegations of betraying the party in the 15th general election (GE15) last November. - Bernama