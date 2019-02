SEMENYIH: The nomination process for the Semenyih state by-election will start at 9am today at Dewan Seri Cempaka, Majlis Perbandaran Kajang at Saujana Impian, Kajang, about 12 kilometres from the Semenyih town.

Candidates vying for the seat are given an hour – up to 10am – to submit their nomination forms at the nomination centre.

Polling has been set for March 2, while early voting will be on Feb 26.

The Semenyih by-election is called following the death of its incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), from a heart attack last Jan 11.

Bakhtiar won the seat in the last general election by securing a majority of 8,964 votes in a four-cornered fight against Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz, of Barisan Nasional (BN), Mad Shahmidur Mat Kosim (PAS) and S. Arutchelvan (PSM). — Bernama