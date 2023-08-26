Nomination centres for Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-elections close at 10am

JOHOR BAHRU: The nomination centres for the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections closed at 10 am today, after being open for an hour since 9am.

The nomination centre for Pulai is at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here, while for Simpang Jeram is at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Muar.

The EC has set early voting on Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9, while the campaigning period is set for 14 days starting from the nomination day today and will run until 11.59pm, on Sept 8.

The Pulai Parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are called following the death of the incumbent, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23, due to a brain haemorrhage.

There are 166,653 eligible voters for the Pulai parliamentary by-election and 40,379 eligible voters for the Simpang Jeram state seat. The electoral roll used for the by-elections is the latest supplementary electoral roll updated as of July 23. - Bernama