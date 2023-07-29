Nomination centres for six-state elections, Kuala Terengganu by-election close at 10 am

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 173 nomination centres for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang, closed at 10 am today.

The nomination centre for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election at the Banquet Hall, Kuala Terengganu City Council Tower was also closed at the same time.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8.

The 14-day campaign period will begin after the official announcement of candidates is made and will run until 11.59 pm on Aug 11.

The elections in the six states involved 245 state constituencies, namely 45 in Kelantan: 36 (Kedah); 32 (Terengganu); 40 (Penang); 56 (Selangor); and 36 in Negeri Sembilan.

The six states are holding their state elections separately from the General Election (GE) after they decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies after the Dewan Rakyat was dissolved on Oct 10 last year.

The nomination for the by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat is being held after the seat was declared vacant following the Terengganu Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in GE15. -Bernama