Nomination centres for six-state elections, Kuala Terengganu by-election open at 9 am

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 173 nomination centres for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang, open simultaneously at 9 am today.

Also open is the nomination centre for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election at the Banquet Hall, Kuala Terengganu City Council Tower.

Prospective candidates contesting the polls have one hour from 9 am to 10 am to submit their nomination forms.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on Aug 8.

The 14-day campaign period will begin after the official announcement of candidates is made and will run until 11.59 pm on Aug 11.

The elections in the six states involved 245 state constituencies, namely 36 in Kedah; 45 (Kelantan); 32 (Terengganu); 40 (Penang); 56 (Selangor); and 36 in Negeri Sembilan.

The process of electing representatives in those states involves approximately 9.7 million registered voters in the Supplementary Electoral Roll for April 2023, which is updated until June 21.

As for the Kuala Terengganu by-election, there are 123,575 registered voters.

The State Assembly of Kelantan, which has 45 seats, was dissolved on June 22, followed by the 56-seat State Assembly of Selangor on June 23.

The 40-seat Penang State Assembly, 36-seat Kedah State Assembly and 32-seat Terengganu State Assembly were dissolved simultaneously on June 28, while the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Assembly completed its full five-year term before being dissolved on July 1.

It is the first time the six states are holding their state elections separately from the General Election after they decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies after the Dewan Rakyat was dissolved on Oct 10 last year.

The 15th General Election to elect new Members of Parliament was held on Nov 19, simultaneously with the state elections in Perak, Pahang and Perlis.

The Kuala Terengganu by-election is held after the parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the Terengganu Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the 15th General Election. -Bernama