Nomination day: Fair weather forecast for most areas in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The weather is expected to be fair in the morning in almost all districts in the six states that will go to the polls on Aug 12 for nomination day tomorrow.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website on Wednesday, the weather in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu is expected to be clear in the morning.

However, the department is predicting rain in a few districts in Kedah and Penang in the morning.

In Kedah, rain is forecast for Kota Setar, Yan, Kuala Muda and Langkawi, while the affected areas in Penang are the Northeast and Southwest regions.

The temperatures tomorrow are expected to be between 23 and 34 degrees Celcius.

Tomorrow is the nomination day for the six-state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

The Election Commission has set the submission of candidate nomination forms to take place between 9 am and 10 am tomorrow morning.-Bernama