Nomination for Bersatu Supreme Council seats on March 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination for seats in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) is on March 16, said the party’s Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

He said the nominations, which would open from 10am to 3pm on that day, would be the posts of chairman, president, deputy president and MPT members.

Meanwhile, he said the nomination process for 7,371 posts in 189 divisions, which was held simultaneously from 9am to 2pm today, went smoothly.

It involved 2,835 posts at all divisions with 15 posts for each division and 2,268 posts each for the women and youth wings, involving 12 posts for each division, he told reporters at the Bersatu headquarters here today.

He said the candidates would be given three days, beginning tomorrow to withdraw from contesting, with the list of the candidates eligible to contest to be finalised on Feb 1 for display to members.

“Screening (of candidates) will be done to ensure the eligibility of candidates, that they are not bankrupt, with criminal record, party disciplinary case, etc.

“The balloting process for all the posts will be held at the branch meetings to be held from Feb 15 to March 29. The ballot papers have been sent to the respective branches nationwide,“ he added. — Bernama