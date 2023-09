BENTONG: Nomination for the Pelangai state by-election opened at 9am today at Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Kemasul.

The process is scheduled to last for an hour after which the returning officer, Datuk Mohammad Shahid Ismail, will announce the candidates for the by-election.

The by-election is being held following the death of assemblyman, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

Polling for the by-election is on Oct 7. - Bernama