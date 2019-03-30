Nomination process for Rantau by-election begins

SEREMBAN: Dewan Serbaguna Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Bandar Sri Sendayan here, which is the nomination centre for the Rantau by-election, opened at 9am sharp today.

Supporters of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and Barisan Nasional (BN), which became the opposition after the 14th general election (GE14) last May, had started to gather outside as early as 7am.

Candidates are given one hour to file in their nomination papers. Once everything is in order, the returning officer will officially announce the candidates qualified to contest the state seat in Negri Sembilan.

The by-election was called after the Election Court nullified the results for the seat in GE14 following a petition by Dr S. Streram, PH’s candidate from PKR who was denied permission to enter the nomination centre on the flimsy grounds that he did not have an Election Commission pass to do so.

This gave automatic victory to the BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who was then mentri besar of Negri Sembilan, as there were no other candidates in the fray.

The EC has allowed 14 days for campaigning. Early voting is on April 9 and polling on April 13.

The constituency has 20,926 registered voters- 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters.

The racial breakdown is as follows: 55.11% or 11,615 voters are Malays, Chinese (18.80%/3,863 voters), Indians (26.06%/5,441 voters) and others (0.03 %/seven).

This is the seventh by election after GE14. The first was for the Sungai Kandis state seat in Selangor on Aug 4 followed by Balakong and Seri Setia ( both state seats in Selangor) on Sept 8 , Port Dickson parliamentary seat in Negeri Sembilan (Oct 13 ); Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in Pahang ( Jan 26 and Semenyih state seat in Selangor (March 2). — Bernama