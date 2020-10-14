Non-Covid hospitals needed

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, the healthcare service is forced to focus more of its resources on just one illness like never before.

People awaiting surgery for conditions ranging from cancer to broken bones are falling behind in the queue as healthcare workers divert their attention fully to treating Covid-19 patients.

Under current conditions and considering the virulent nature of the coronavirus, the shift in focus is inevitable.

However, according to president of the College of Surgeons at the Academy of Medicine Malaysia, Prof Dr April Camilla Roslani, the balance of risks must be taken into consideration.

For surgeries that cannot be delayed, the safest option is to set up Covid-free hospitals to manage such cases, she said.

The numbers are staggering, as a global study by the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has shown.

Millions of surgeries around the world have had to be cancelled during the first wave of the pandemic, considering that allowing such operations when community infections are high carries a big risk.

To overcome this challenge, governments have been advised to set up Covid-free hospitals to take on non-Covid related cases.

In its study, the University of Birmingham examined 9,171 cases in 55 countries across five continents from the start of the pandemic until the middle of April. They found that complications and rates of death after surgery were lower for patients who were treated at Covid-free hospitals.

The study also shows that in Malaysia, more than 130,000 benign surgeries, over 16,000 cancer surgeries and almost 3,000 obstetric operations have had to be cancelled during the peak 12-week period of Covid-19 disruption.

There is now a backlog of 151,717 cases, and that does not even include obstetric surgeries.

This is significant given that Malaysia sees about 180,000 operations a year for the removal of tumours.

April Camilla pointed out that as Malaysia faces a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, more cancer patients and others who need surgery will be in for a long wait.

Malaysian Medical Association president Prof Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said there are factors that must be taken into consideration when addressing cancer-related surgeries.

“This includes the availability of resources, the Covid-19 situation as well as patient and tumour related factors,” he told theSun.

“A multidisciplinary approach has to be applied, which involves discussions with patients and their families,” he added.

Subramaniam said Covid-free hospitals could save lives during the second wave of the pandemic. He noted that the incidence of post-surgery death and pulmonary complications is almost halved at such hospitals.

“Other studies have shown that such hospitals will also be beneficial during both high and low infection rates.”

He urged the government to consider investing in Covid-free hospitals but conceded that could be “expensive and complicated” given the changes in infrastructure needed.