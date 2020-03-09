Non-executive director at AmBank Group’s subsidiary diagnosed with Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) today revealed that a non-executive director at one of its subsidiaries has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to preliminary checks, the unnamed director had not been in contact with any staff and had not visited any of the group’s premises for the past 10 days.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently undertaking contact tracing to determine those that have been in contact with the said non-executive director.

“Any staff members who were in contact with the non-executive director in the last 14 days have been placed on self-quarantine and will undergo the requisite medical examinations,” it said in a statement today.

The group’s existing precautionary measures include controlling entry into its premises, temperature screening at high-risk locations, provision of masks and hand sanitisers, increase in frequency and intensity of cleaning as well as implementing a travel directive and advisory to staff.

“Our business and operations remain unaffected. AmBank Group will continue to act in a responsible and transparent manner to safeguard the safety and health of all stakeholders, particularly staff and customers,” it said.

The non-executive director is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital, the group added. - Bernama