NILAI: Almost all 200 non-Muslim houses of worship in Negri Sembilan which were allowed to resume operation since June 23 have complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain Covid-19 transmission.

State Human Resources, Plantations and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar (pix) said the findings were based on monitoring conducted by the National Unity and Integration Department.

“Two hundred out of 700 registered houses of worship for non-Muslims in the state have resumed operation and adhered to the SOP as well as directives of the state government,” he told reporters after a durian feast with Negri Sembilan media practitioners here, yesterday.

However, Arul said the attendance of worshipper to the premises was still low.

In a related development, the state government has also allowed weddings to be held at the non-Muslim houses of worship with a maximum capacity of 250 people, subject to the compliance of the SOP and social distancing regulation.

“Besides that, registration of all participants present must be carried out through MySejahtera app or manually, and the state government allows for food take-aways or served buffet-style setting,” he added. — Bernama