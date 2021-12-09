Non-Muslim houses of worship in Pahang can seek funding

KUANTAN: Non-Muslim houses of worship in Pahang can apply for funding for maintenance work, said state executive councillor (Exco) for Unity, Community Welfare, Women and Family Development, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin.

She said currently the state government together with the Ministry of National Unity were working together to update on the ownership of the sites of these houses of worship .

“Actually, we do have an allocation for non-Muslim houses of worship if there is an application ... we are cooperating with the ministry (Ministry of National Unity), because many of these houses of worship were found to be built illegally on government land, we are updating on this,“ she said.

She said this at the Pahang State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today when replying to a supplementary question from Leong Yu Man (PH-Triang) who wanted to know whether the state government planned to allocate funds for the maintenance of non-Muslim houses of worship.

Replying to Leong’s original question, who wanted to know the state government’s plans to strengthen inter -racial relations in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept, Shahaniza said the state government was engaging with non -governmental organizations (NGOs) representing various races and religions on this, besides creating the State Unity Action Committee.

Meanwhile, state Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Datuk Abd Rahim Muda, replying to a question from Rosli Abdul Jabar (PAS-Tanjung Lumpur), said that there are 59 gambling premises operating throughout Pahang so far. — Bernama