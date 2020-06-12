Non-Muslim marriage registrations allowed at 171 houses of worship

PUTRAJAYA: Non-Muslim couples can register their marriage at 171 house of worship that have been given the permission to resume operations by the Ministry of National Unity, beginning Wednesday (June 10) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

“Therefore, couples who want to register their marriage are advised to refer to the list of the approved houses of worship,” said the ministry in a statement today.

The ministry said if a selected house of worship has not received the permission to resume operations, the marriage registration process is subjected to the latest guidelines issued by the National Registration Department (NRD) after obtaining approval from the National Security Council.

The statement read that KPN was also in the midst of reviewing applications to resume operations submitted by other houses of worship.

“The applications will be brought to the attention of the Special Ministerial Meeting for approval,” it added.

KPN in a statement issued on May 28 said several non-Muslim houses of worship were allowed to resume operations on June 10 according to the Standard Operating Procedure for Houses of Worship in Green Zones.

It said the approval for their operations was given at the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on May 21.

Last Sunday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that non-Muslim couples whose marriage registrations were affected by the enforcement of the MCO have until July 31 to resolve the matter without having to submit new application and pay the fees required. - Bernama