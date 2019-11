KANGAR: The Perlis Fatwa Council has issued an edict allowing non-Muslims in the state to receive zakat, categorising them under “muallafah qulubuhum” or the people whose attitude and perception towards Islam need to be harmonised.

Perlis Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (pix) said the edict was passed by the State Fatwa Council during a meeting on Feb 3, 2017.

He said the eligibility of non-Muslims to receive the tithe depends on the conditions set by the “Ulil Amri” or government.

“It is like what was done by Prophet Muhammad SAW to the non-Muslims from among the musyrikin and tribal leaders as contained in the valid ‘sirah’ (narrative histories of Prophet Muhammad’s life and activities),” he said yesterday.

He was commenting on a recommendation by the Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the role of tithe centres in the country.

Anwar, who appeared as a guest of the Zakat Academy (AZKA) Talk programme titled ‘The Role of Zakat in Tackling the Economic Imbalance’ in Shah Alam, last Wednesday, urged tithe centres to undergo a transformation to overcome poverty among Muslims and to help non-Muslims.

According to Asri, Perlis had performed the transformation since more than two years ago when the State Fatwa Council during its meeting on Feb 3, 2017 decided that tithe could be given to non-Muslims.

In this regard, he urged Muslims not to question the decision over their alleged fears that the tithe money would be quickly depleted if it was also given to non-Muslims. — Bernama