Nonagenarian reaches Mount Kinabalu Summit for eighth time

KOTA KINABALU: Nonagenarian Buatin Balandong, who reached the summit of Mount Kinabalu for the eighth time last Sept 5 attributes his feats to strong willpower and determination.

The government retiree said the last climb was full of challenges as it rained heavily, the air was foggy and he had to cope with the freezing cold.

“Thankfully, I managed to overcome the trials and tribulations until I reached the peak. The last time I climbed ‘Aki Nabalu’ was in 2015 before the quake struck,“ said Buatin when met by reporters here today.

Earlier, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor presented a Sabah traditional headgear or sigar to the Papar native at his office at Menara Kinabalu.

In congratulating Buatin on his success in reaching the peak at a ripe old age, Hajiji said he was impressed that an elderly person has such tenacity and great stamina.

Buatin, who was accompanied by his grandson, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, also shared his experience with Hajiji.

Buatin’s success in conquering Mount Kinabalu went viral after a video of him reaching the peak of the highest mountain in Southeast Asia was shared by netizens who referred him as ‘atok’. - Bernama