PETALING JAYA: It is a fallacy to think that removing alcoholic drinks from the shelves would put a stop to all incidence of road mishaps.

Drunk drivers do not have a monopoly on road or traffic-related offences in Malaysia. Equally responsible are those high on drugs, anti-social people, selfish or reckless drivers and road bullies, according to criminologist Dr Geshina Ayu Mat Saat.

She said a ban on the production and sale of alcoholic drinks to reduce traffic offences in Malaysia, as proposed by PAS recently, would be ineffective as drunk drivers are not the only ones who commit such wrongdoings.

However Geshina, who lectures at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, said drinking is a “purposive action” and pointed out that all actions come with consequences.

“Therefore, people who indulge in alcohol should not drive,” she added.

“There are genuine impaired cognitive functions, although many who drink would claim that they know when they are drunk. As such, individuals who make a decision to drive under the influence of alcohol should be held responsible and accountable for their driving behaviour that endanger themselves, others and property,” she told theSun yesterday.

She also said Malaysia should refer to best practices in other countries to deliberate on just punishments for drunk drivers, with local contexts taken into account.

“That means the range of punishments must be within the Malaysian penal system, the justification for punishment, and whether the punishment is in the best interest of society and whether or not it fits the crime,” she said.

Former transport minister Anthony Loke said the ministry had proposed to make several amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 to make drink driving an offence to be taken seriously.

The proposals were made during his tenure at the ministry.

“These include increasing the maximum jail term for drink driving offences to 20 years and a minimum jail term of six years,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

The current punishment is three to 10 years in prison.

Loke said the ministry also proposed to lower the permitted level of blood-alcohol content from 80mg to 50mg per 100ml, in accordance with World Health Organisation standards.

However, he said strict enforcement is also essential.

“Our stand is very clear. We do not deny the right of non-Muslims to consume liquor. But after drinking alcohol, you have no right to drive and endanger others,” he added.

