Nong Mazlan FB account owner freed on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of Facebook account Nong Mazlan who was arrested last Saturday for uploading provocative and seditious posts was released on police bail today.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin, in a statement today, said the 61-year-old man was released as his remand order expired today and the police had not yet received the forensic analysis report on the case from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

She said the case was investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for committing an act that has a seditious tendency, Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally making insults with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

The investigation paper (IP) on the case had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action, she added.

The suspect was arrested in Kampung Hulu, Melaka, last Saturday (May 6), during which the police also seized two mobile phones. -Bernama