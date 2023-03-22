Noor Hisham: Ops Ramadan for food hygiene continues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will continue Ops Ramadan 2023 simultaneously nationwide at all food premises including bazaars.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the operation involved inspection of the premises as well as food sampling to ensure that food prepared or sold was safe, in compliance with the Food Act 1983 and the regulations under it.

“The inspection will also be carried out in collaboration with the local authority (PBT),” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said active inspection was carried out at the source level covering raw materials and food preparation places for traders licensed by the local authority.

“In preparation for the month of Ramadan also, inspection activities have been carried out at focal premises such as at hotels that provide Ramadan buffet, at premises of raw material supplier and also at ice-making premises,” he said.

He said that collaboration with PBT was also held including holding food safety briefings for Ramadan bazaar operators as well as ensuring that traders receive anti-typhoid injections and undergo food operator training.

Dr Noor Hisham said safety-related awareness campaigns for the public, traders and operators of raw material premises, food preparation premises, food supplier premises are also being actively carried out through health education materials, mass media, electronic media and social media.

He also advised the community to observe the concept of ”Sama-sama: Perhati dan Pilih Juadah di Bazar Ramadan” which is to choose a clean stall which practises good food handling.

“People are also advised to use their purchasing power by buying food at clean outlets,” he said

Users can lodge complaints related to food safety by contacting the State Health Department, the nearest district health office or through the website http://moh.spab.gov.my.

Muslims in Malaysia will start fasting tomorrow. - Bernama