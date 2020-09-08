Noor Hisham: Spread of Covid-19 in Sabah under control

PUTRAJAYA: The spread of Covid-19 in Sabah is under control as it is confined to two locations - the Lahad Datu district police headquarters lock-up and Tawau Prison.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Covid-19 infections in Lahad Datu and Tawau were not within the local community but in specific locations.

“It was the same situation before when 277 Covid-19 cases were reported in the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot,“ he said at a Covid-19 press conference at the Health Ministry, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the index cases in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster were two illegal immigrants who were detained and tested positive during the screening tests.

“Detection of illegal immigrants needs to be intensified to curb their entry through the ‘rat trails’ in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 to the people in Sabah,“ he said.

On the Sabah State Election which will be held soon, Dr Noor Hisham reminded those who would be involved to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

“Whether health workers or not and (also) the others in Sabah, all should comply with the SOPs. If we adhere to the SOPs, we can avoid getting infected (with Covid-19).

“If there is a gathering, the risk (of getting infected) will increase if there is no (physical) distancing, no wearing of face masks and not washing hands.

On the Sungai cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the 23 new positive cases of Covid-19 today involved health workers and their family members.

“Of the total of 16 Covid-19 health staff who tested positive....one of them had infected seven family members.

“The Health Ministry is still conducting a thorough investigation into this case. I would like to remind health workers to wear personal protective gear first before examining patients who come to the hospital,“ he added.-Bernama