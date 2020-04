KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four online health services companies for its ‘Online Appointment’ and ‘Webinar for Covid-19’ initiatives.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Online Appointment system was a collaboration between MOH and four major companies - Queuemed, EncoreMed, BookDoc and Doctoroncall - as an alternative to reduce overcrowding at health clinics as well as for social distancing purposes following the pandemic.

He said that through this initiative, patients could choose their appointment time to seek treatment at MOH health clinics.

“Especially for this pandemic, where social distancing is important, it is hoped that the implementation of this system will help overcome overcrowding issues and long waiting times at health clinics,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the Webinar for Covid-19 initiative was a collaboration between BookDoc and MOH to channel accurate and the latest health information relating to Covid-19.

“Webinar is an alternative channel for the public involving web-based question-and-answer sessions with public health specialists and MOH medical officers as well as those in other categories like dietetics.”

According to Dr Noor Hisham, both the new initiatives were implemented at no cost to the government.

These initiatives are part of the four companies’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) for a period of three months and the public can get relevant information via MOH’s portal (moh.gov.my) and the respective companies, he said.

“It is hoped that these efforts will help reduce anxiety and raise the people’s level of awareness regarding complying with preventive measures recommended by the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The time slot for the Online Appointment system is from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm and the list of participating health clinics can be accessed through the MOH portal.

As for Webinar, it can be accessed from 2 pm to 2.30 pm from Mondays to Fridays and can be viewed via webinar.bookdoc.com. - Bernama